Rafa Leao renews Milan: the secrets of the Portuguese

Rafael Leao and Milan, as widely announced, the story destined to last much longer. The agreement for the renewal has already been found for some time but today, Friday 2 June, there was the signature: the parties have put everything in black and white. The Portuguese has signed a contract extension with the AC Milan club until 30 June 2028. The AC Milan number 17, who has already posed for the promotional kit to launch the shirt for next season, will earn 5 million euros plus a series of bonuses per season. Furthermore, in his contract there will also be a release clause of 175 million. When he arrived at Milan, in the summer of 2019, the Rossoneri club paid him 24 million plus Tiago Djalo (estimated at around four) to Lille.