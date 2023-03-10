From March 20, the day on which the rankings will be updated, Rafael Nadal will no longer be part of top 10 of the ranking ATP. The official announcement came after victories in the quarterfinals in Acapulco by Rune e Fritz who have already overtaken the Majorcan in the standings. In this way, the Iberian closes its historical streak: in fact, he is the tennis player with the longest stay in the top 10 (912 weeksalmost 18 years old), in front of Jimmy Connors (788 weeks). Nadal broke into the top 10 at age 18, the April 25, 2005. However, without participation in tournaments in the US, Indian Wells e Miamiwill lose the points that allow him to remain among the top ten tennis players in the world.

His 2023 it didn’t start in the best way, with a bad pain in the hip in the match against MacDonald at the Australian Open. In recent years he has stopped several times because of numerous injuries, which rarely allowed him to compete in most tournaments on the circuit. His focus is always on playing and winning, of course, i Masters on earth and the Roland Garros. Indeed, his main successes of the last 5 years have been on his favorite surface, the one colored red. Three more Grand Slams, Us Open in 2017 and 2019, Australian Open in 2022. Otherwise, tournament participation is almost always concentrated in the red season, with its most expensive tournaments (Madrid, Barcelona, Roma and precisely il Roland Garros).

Despite the 14 times champion of the Paris Slam has often accustomed the tennis crowd recoveries in extremis from delicate injuries, Nadal is now on his way to 40 and his physique is no longer what it used to be. Despite his tenacity, Rafa is the next candidate for retirement: after the exit from the games of Roger Federerwhich many enthusiasts have not yet digested, i Big 3 they lose another athlete from the top 10. The only way for the Iberian to return to the 10 best tennis players in the world is to rest and prepare the usual season on Red earth perfect. But he should be able to win Roland Garros once again, hoping that in the meantime his young colleagues don’t raise the level yet.

His return to the circuit depends on the extent of the injury sustained during theAustralian Open. Rafa himself said especially worried of the current situation, in which he has found himself numerous times in recent years. After the defeat to MacDonald, he spoke about the rehabilitation process that he will have to face: “I went through this process too many times in my career, and I’m ready to keep doing that, I think, but it’s not easy, no doubt.” The Spaniard then added about his future: “I don’t know what could happen in the future. I passed seven months playing almost nothing, and now if i still have to spend a lot of time outside, it becomes very difficult in the end stay with mine rhythm and be competitive and be ready for the fight and the things I really want to compete for.”

The hope is to see him back on the field in April, for il Masters 1000 Of Montecarlotournament he won 11 voltand career. Otherwise, for a better recovery and possibly more stable physical condition, the Majorcan will certainly try to participate in Roland Garros, which will be held in Paris from 28 May. The hypothesis according to which Rafael Nadal left the top 10 never to return is not that far from reality.