Rafa Nadal skips Roland Garros and announces: ‘2024 will probably be my last year’

Not stops for a few months. Then he will try to get back into what with all chance it will be his last year of competitive activity. Rafael Nadal he called a press conference to announce his decision, which had been in the air for a few days: “The injury hasn’t healed as we wanted, we worked hard to try and get back on the pitch. But it’s impossible for me to play Roland Garros,” he said. The French tournament therefore he loses one of his greatest protagonists: Nadal won even 14 times in Paris. “It’s a shame after many years, it’s a great appointment for me – he added – It’s difficult, but my body has decided for me. I won’t even play for i coming monthsgiven that the results of the last few months have been of a low level”.

The winner of 22 Grand Slam titles then spoke about his longer-term future: “One goal could be to return to the Davis Cup and start 2024 well, with the guarantee of being able to be competitive”. Then the announcement that fans would never have wanted to hear: “Perhaps 2024 will be the last year in the field. My intention is to play the tournaments I’ve always loved in 2024. That’s the goal” explained Nadal, who then underlined that he wanted to “play continuously but I’ve always had so many injuries. It’s difficult when it’s so complicated to work – he said – There have been in recent years victories important, but the reality is that they have been complicated. In the last few months I’ve worked so hard to come back, but I couldn’t make it. I want to take the time to recover her – she concluded – and return to the highest possible level. I will not give a return date, when I’m ready mentally and physically i will come back“.