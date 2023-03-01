The Sevillian explains how he will spend the more than 2 million euros

He pasapalabra boat It has surpassed a historical mark that it had not reached for 17 years. It was in 2006 when the contest delivered the highest prize ever given up to now, which consisted of a jackpot of 2.19 million euros.

That fortune went to Eduardo Benito, a contestant who participated for the first time in Pasapalabra and that, in his first hours in the contest, he won nothing more and nothing less than the highest jackpot the program had ever given. A real madness.

Jackpot in Pasapalabra more than 2 million

On Monday, February 27, 2023, Pasapalabra, which is now broadcast on Antena 3, beat itself to surpassing that milestone, since the jackpot has exceeded that historical figure and has reached 2,194,000 euros. Before him, the two contestants who have been trying to pocket such a large amount of money for months: Rafa Castaño and Orestes Barbero.

The overcoming of the largest jackpot ever awarded in Pasapalabra has been experienced on set as a party. Both contestants have been excited about the possibility of pocketing a fortune that they have been pursuing for a long time and that, until now, has always been elusive.

One of the most repeated questions on these occasions is what they would do with the money if they got it. The one from Burgos, Orestes, has been quick to answer: “Follies”. But not nonsense, but “great travel follies”, such as a long visit to countries as far away and exotic as “Japan or New Zealand, just to give an example.

Rafa Castaño tells what he will do with the money from the Pasapalabra jackpot.

His rival, Rafa Castaño, for his part, has been more restrained, as he always is. The Sevillian has been more prudent and thoughtful in his answer. In his case, if Rafa wins the Pasapalabra jackpot, what he would like is “to do a very crazy thing in this world, which is to do things not to earn money, but for pleasure.” That is to say: getting time and being able to dedicate it to what he is really passionate about without having the economic pressure of earning a salary each month on him.

“That money -Rafa assures- would allow you to lie down to read, learn languages ​​or study careers without worrying.” Winning the Pasapalabra jackpot, adds the Sevillian, “greatly reduces your chances heart attack and heart disease” because he, in that situation, “would live very calmly.

only does It remains to be seen if he will finally be the one to pocket the Pasapalabra boatif it will be Orestes or if, finally and despite months of mourning between the two, one of the two will be eliminated and a new contestant will be the lucky one who wins the 2.2 million that are already at stake.