Title: Rafael Baca Signs Three-Year Contract with Monterrey Bay FC as a Free Agent

By John Guinan

Updated on 07/27/2023 – 18:27 CST

Mexico City – In a surprising move, midfielder Rafael Baca has found a new team after parting ways with Cruz Azul. Baca has signed a three-year contract with Monterrey Bay FC, a team competing in the Second Division of the United States.

Blue Cross, the renowned Mexican club, has been making significant changes in their squad ahead of the upcoming Opening Tournament 2023. Led by Ricardo Ferretti, the team aims to compete at the highest level and ensure a successful season.

As a result, numerous players have been let go, including experienced individuals like Rafael Baca. Despite his talent and experience, the midfielder faced difficulties in securing a new team within the Liga MX transfer market.

After a period of uncertainty, Baca’s patience has finally paid off. Monterrey Bay FC has officially announced his signing as a reinforcement for the team. Baca joins the American club as a free agent, having exhausted all possibilities of continuing his career in Mexican soccer.

This unexpected move to the Second Division of the United States marks a new chapter in Baca’s professional journey. The midfielder’s signing signals Monterrey Bay FC’s commitment to strengthening their squad and aiming for success in their upcoming campaigns.

Details of the contract have not been disclosed but sources indicate that Baca has committed to a three-year tenure with the American club. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans and fellow players who eagerly await Baca’s impact on the team.

Monterrey Bay FC wasted no time in publicizing their newest acquisition. The signing of Baca was announced through various official channels, solidifying the club’s belief in the midfielder’s ability to contribute to their future endeavors.

With the team’s preseason preparations underway, Baca will soon join his new teammates on the field. Monterrey Bay FC’s coaching staff is optimistic that his experience, skill, and leadership qualities will greatly enhance the team’s performance and overall competitiveness.

As Baca embarks on this new journey, fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on his progress and eagerly anticipate his contributions to the team’s success.

