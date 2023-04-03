Home Sports Rafael Leão race against time, is Inter waiting for Conte? Vlahovic and the right offer
Rafael Leão race against time, is Inter waiting for Conte? Vlahovic and the right offer

Rafael Leão race against time, is Inter waiting for Conte? Vlahovic and the right offer

Rafael Leão is back

Rafael Leão returns to enchant and does so on the prestigious night at the Diego Armando Maradona. In that of Napoli the Portuguese shows off his entire repertoire, high school numbers, dribbling and two goals that bring him back into vogue. As if by magic, talks about renewal are back and the longest soap opera of the year is enriched with a new chapter.

Rafael Leão, PSG and Chelsea alla finestra

The Rossoneri striker had also been questioned for his recent performances, the complicated renewal continues to hold sway as the player’s entourage would demand at least 7.5 million, exceeding the club’s wage bills which have gone beyond their means. With the contract expiring in 2024 there is still some time to find an agreement that will make everyone happy, but be careful not to lose too much because PSG e Chelsea they always stay at the window, especially after last night’s performance.

Inzaghi storm

The third consecutive defeat of theInter is the classic drop that overflows the vase, the Fiorentina goes bankrupt San Siro also calling into question the Champions League race of the Nerazzurri who now have to seriously watch their backs. L’Inter the victory is missing, the goal is missing and the eyes of the critics point Romelu Lukakuwho devours a handful of goals.

Conte direction PSG?

Will Conte stay at Inter?

The statements of the coach who always speaks with hindsight cause discussion, ensnare insiders and enrage the fans who ask for the coach’s exemption. At this point in the season the most logical decision may be to continue with Inzaghi to then reprogram the future, a Antonio Conte bis seems to be the desire of the vast majority of Inter supporters.

Juve ask too much

The Juventus continues to hope for fourth place and does so thanks to the author’s network Moise Kean which gives the Bianconeri the three points in the home match againstHellas Verona. Bench only for Dusan Vlahovic who enters the second half in place of Kean. Not exactly an exciting year for the former striker of the Fiorentinawhich could even end up on the market in the summer.

Can Vlahovic leave at the end of the season?

fromEngland persistent rumors are circulating of an interest in the Manchester Unitedbut Juve would value the player at more than 100 million euros, a figure that does not reflect the performance of Vlahovic, and could discourage potential buyers. In the next market session, the Old Lady will make user and painstaking evaluations, the Turin club will perhaps have to lower the demands but in case someone is willing to put a lot of money on the plate Vlahovic could pack. Juventus would like and should at least get back the money spent to snatch the player from the club Fiorentina.

