Rafael Nadal Bangt a Comeback

The record Grand Slam winner has not played a match since the Australian Open. Not for the first time, doubts are growing as to whether he will return to the tour again.

In January, Rafael Nadal played his last match on the professional tour in Melbourne against the American Mackenzie McDonald. Hannah Mckay / Reuters

Maybe it was providence, maybe just too much for a man who realizes that his time is slowly coming to an end. But it was definitely the sports picture of the past year: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who sat hand in hand on the player’s bench and cried uncontrollably when the Swiss last appeared on a tennis court. That was at the Laver Cup in London in September.