Rafael Nadal to make Grand Slam return at Australian Open, CEO Craig Tiley says

Rafael Nadal most recently won the Australian Open in 2022

Rafael Nadal will make his return to Grand Slam tennis following hip surgery at the 2024 Australian Open, says tournament CEO Craig Tiley.

Spain’s 22-time Grand Slam champion has been out of action since January and underwent surgery in June.

Nadal, 37, has said he plans to retire at the end of the 2024 season.

According to Tiley, former women’s champions Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki also plan to return after maternity breaks.

Nadal has been sidelined since injuring his hip flexor in a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald at January’s Australian Open.

In announcing he would miss the French Open for the first time in 19 years – the tournament where he has won 14 of his majors – Nadal said next year will “probably” be the last year of his career.

The two-time Australian Open champion claimed his most recent Slam at Roland Garros in 2022. Novak Djokovic has since taken his leading men’s tally to 24.

While Nadal is back on court, those close to him say that it is too early to confirm whether he will be in Melbourne in January.

“We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back,” Tiley said.

“He’s been off for most of the year and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we’re really excited about, the champion of 2022. That’s awesome.”

On the expected return of Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki, Tiley added: “We’ll welcome them – and their families – back to Melbourne with open arms and can’t wait to see what their next chapter brings.”

At the 2023 tournament, Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th title and Aryna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam singles title.