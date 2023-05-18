Home » Rafael Nadal will miss the French Open for the first time in 18 years
Sports

Rafael Nadal will miss the French Open for the first time in 18 years

by admin
Rafael Nadal will miss the French Open for the first time in 18 years

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has announced that due to physical problems he will not participate in Roland Garros, the French tournament that he has won 14 times in his career, the last of which last season. For Nadal, who will turn 37 in June, it will be his first absence from the French Open since 2005, when he debuted in the tournament with a win. He also announced that in all likelihood 2024 will be his last year as a player, given his age and the physical problems with his hip and right leg that he has been struggling with for some time.

Roland Garros, which is the second Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season in chronological order, will be played in Paris from Monday 22 May to Sunday 11 June.

See also  Chinese Super League-Shi Yanzhi Hong Hao Junmin welcomes the Guangzhou team 0-0 10-man Jinmen Tigers in his debut_Match_Berici_Zhang Jianzhi

You may also like

The first place with a complete victory! Su...

FC Sevilla after thriller against Juventus in the...

Fiorentina will return to play in the final...

Europa League: Rome’s embarrassing theater! “An absolute joke”...

Alessandria: «We expect clarity and honesty from the...

Wenban effect? ​​Spurs have sold 2,500 season tickets...

Barák shoots the Fiorentina on cloud 7 –...

Jeff Dodds new CEO of Formula E –...

FC Schalke 04 takes a close look –...

Busquets was unique — Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy