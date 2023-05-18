Rafael Nadal will miss the French Open for the first time in 18 years

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has announced that due to physical problems he will not participate in Roland Garros, the French tournament that he has won 14 times in his career, the last of which last season. For Nadal, who will turn 37 in June, it will be his first absence from the French Open since 2005, when he debuted in the tournament with a win. He also announced that in all likelihood 2024 will be his last year as a player, given his age and the physical problems with his hip and right leg that he has been struggling with for some time.

Roland Garros, which is the second Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season in chronological order, will be played in Paris from Monday 22 May to Sunday 11 June.