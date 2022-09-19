Home Sports Raffa’s junior world championship, another great event in Rome
After the success of the Paralympic Boccia, a great event in Rome: this week, with the finals on Saturday 24 September, the raffa junior World Cup will be held. Presented in the Campidoglio in the presence of the Gualtieri trade union, the Torrino Federal Technical Center will continue to be the gravitational center of bowls, hosting one of Raffa’s most important international events. At the youth event Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, France, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Paraguay, Peru, San Marino, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey, Uruguay will be the national teams involved.

The blue delegation for the Raffa Youth World Cup will be composed of the head of delegation Maurizio Andreoli, coach Rodolfo Rosi, deputy coach Alfonso Cusano and Elisa Luccarini, athletes Federico Alimenti, Gilda Franceschini, Nicolò Lambertini, Tommaso Martini, Giorgia Trudu and Martina Zurich. “The Raffa World Youth Championships will turn the spotlight of Italian sport and the media on the bowling sport discipline and on the Torrino Federal Technical Center. I saw a particularly motivated group of guys. I found an atmosphere of enthusiasm and healthy competition. Every young athlete wants to stand out in the eyes of the coach and his collaborators, because everyone’s dream is to participate and win a world medal. We can only wish everyone’s maximum commitment, in order to be ready for a month of September of fire ”. This was declared by Marco Giunio De Sanctis, president of FIB. The event will be broadcast by Rai.

