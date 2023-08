Austrian wrestler hopeful Markus Ragginger celebrated a World Cup victory in Dortmund on Sunday. The athlete from AC Wals prevailed in the final of the class up to 97 kg in Greco-Roman style against former European champion Felix Baldauf from Norway.

GEPA/Gintare Karpaviciute

Michael Wagner (RSC Inzing) contributed third place to the successful performance at the German Grand Prix in the class up to 82 kg.

