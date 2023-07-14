Ragusa Calcio, defender Manservigi arrives

Giulio Manservigiborn in 2002, originally from Augusta, coming from Syracuse with whom he won the championship of Excellence, will be one of the new defenders of the Ragusa football who will play the Serie D season 2023-2024. Manservigi prefers the role of low winger. From a footballing point of view, he grew up with Real Syracuse with whom he played two championships of Excellence until last season’s winning experience in Syracuse.

“Let’s say that the blue brings good luck – says Manservigi – let’s hope we can continue now with Ragusa, a square that I appreciate with a very serious club and with a supporter that knows how to be exciting. It is clear that I want to fully play my chances in this new reality. I thank the general manager Finocchiaro and mister Ignoffo for having focused on me and it is clear that, for my part, I will give my best to become a member of a group called to have its say in the context of a season, the next one, which promises to be full of stimuli. I say to the fans that I will do my best to gain their trust. My commitment will be to give my best, in any condition”.

