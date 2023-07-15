Home » Ragusa Calcio, defender Pasquale Porcaro arrives
Ragusa Calcio, defender Pasquale Porcaro arrives

Ragusa Calcio, defender Pasquale Porcaro arrives

New central for the Ragusa Football. It’s about the defender Pasquale Porcaroborn in Reggio but Sicilian by adoption.

Born in 1988, Porcaro, coming from Syracuse with whom he won the playoffs of the championship of Excellence to land in the superior series, has a respectable career having played, among other things, with Potenza, with Gela, with the ‘Avellino, with the Aversa Normanna, with the Acr Messina, with the Sicula Leonzio, with the Rende, with the Licata, with the Biancavilla, with the Nardò and with the Giarre.

“In fact, I missed Ragusa – he says with a smile and then immediately becomes serious – and I’m happy to have signed for a club that, in the whole Serie D environment, is said to be very good. I thank the general manager Alfredo Finocchiaro and the coach Giovanni Ignoffo for the esteem they have had for me. I hope, of course, to reciprocate one hundred percent on the pitch.”

