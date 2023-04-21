Ragusa football: via Settineri, Raciti returns

Asd Ragusa Calcio 1949, in agreement with the coach Alessandro Settineri, interrupted the professional relationship which saw the latter in the role of manager of the first team. The blue club would like to clarify that the interruption was not of a technical nature, as they were satisfied with the work carried out by the coach and his staff, absolutely in line with the objective set upon his arrival (as evidenced by the ten points obtained, fruit of one win and seven draws in addition to having made the defense waterproof which, under Settineri’s management, was, if not the best, then among the best in the group), but due to priorities of a strictly personal nature. Asd Ragusa 1949 thanks Settineri for everything he has done in a difficult and delicate moment and greets him with a warm goodbye. At the same time, Asd Ragusa Calcio re-entrusted the management of the first team to Filippo Raciti who had already led the blue eagles until last January 30th. Raciti has already directed the two training sessions yesterday and is ready to face Sunday’s challenge, at home, with San Luca which becomes of fundamental importance in terms of salvation in group I of the Serie D championship. “We are here – declares Raciti – Let’s resume the interrupted conversation. We know it takes a sporting miracle to get there. And yet, we will try. We have to do what we did best in the first part of the championship. And above all, we must all stand together. We’ll do the trials at the end. Now, we need everyone’s support to accomplish this feat with three games remaining in the regular season. Then we will sum up and try to understand which is the best solution to aim for the result desired by all. What did I tell the boys? To stay calm, to play as they know how, it is clear that, now, they must be the main architects of the future destiny of Ragusa”. The blue coach will lead this morning’s training sessions at the Aldo Campo stadium in Contrada Selvaggio and Saturday’s finishing. “San Luca, in their third coach of the season – continues Raciti – has new motivations like us too. We will need the maximum determination of the case to be able to find the right path and allow us to cross a goal that this city, these fans, this club deserve”.