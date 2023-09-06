Ragusa out of the Cup after the defeat of you

The blue team creates, grinds the game and takes another step forward in view of the first championship which will be played on the battleship Trapani next Sunday.

Yesterday, at the Esseneto in Agrigento, in the first round of the Italian Cup, the Azzurri were forced out of the competition having lost 1-0 to the hosts of the Agrakas. The local eleven took the lead almost immediately with Di Mauro finding the pocket, beating the innocent Galletti. Some other action worthy of note for the Agrigento players but then to manage the crux of the matter, especially in the second half, was Ragusa who phrased with a certain intensity, trying to even the score on more than one occasion.

In the notebook, in the second half, to be noted, as the most sensational conclusions, that of Tuccio who hit the post with the ball that crossed the goal line without going inside and that of Vitelli who, becoming the protagonist of a sort of penalty in movement , had his shot countered by the Sorrentino goalkeeper, certainly one of the best in the field of the local team.

A good price, the coach of the blue eagles, Giovanni Ignoffo, had his say: “Yes, we still grew, despite the defeat. And we know that losing is never a pleasure. We are approaching the first day of the championship and, as we also saw on the occasion of yesterday’s match, we will find matches in which perhaps, also for a question of the field, as well as for a question of the type of opposing team, you will also have to adapt to other situations. I honestly liked our first half less. In the second half, on the other hand, we managed to have, let’s say almost always, domination of the ball. And yet, if you then fail to finalize the actions you create, obviously it happens that you lose”.

Ignoffo adds: “I told the boys, and I reiterate this concept, that I am satisfied with what we are producing and, little by little, we will get closer to what is the championship match which obviously has a different flavour. Naturally, I am not happy that the team has been excluded from the competition because I wanted to play as many games as possible. It would have been absolutely useful for the team also for the question of being able to use all the elements a little and have a concrete picture of what the overall availability of the entire group is”.

The coach points out again: “In the first half, we were a bit slow and cumbersome and therefore we favored the attitude of the opponents who in any case found the way to score. At this stage, we train constantly on synthetics and therefore we certainly didn’t find an advantageous terrain situation yesterday. We know, however, that along the way there will be playgrounds of all types and therefore we will have to know how to adapt quickly to what we will find from time to time”.

