Ragusa serves poker

A Ragusa on a day of grace prevailed yesterday, on a neutral pitch, at the “Meno Di Pasquale” stadium in Avola (which will temporarily be the “home” of the blue eagles until the renovation works on the Aldo stadium are completed Campo di contrada Selvaggio) on an unfortunate Castrovillari, serving a pokerissimo that immediately made us forget the misstep made in Trapani. Giovanni Ignoffo’s team performed at a high level, playing good football, scoring five goals against the guests, conceding one, the only flaw in the performance, from a set piece. In the final part of the first half, Guerriero and Tuccio scored, while it was Crisci who temporarily closed the gap for the Calabrians. In the second half, there was no story, with Ragusa hitting three times with Porcaro, Romano and Vitelli. Also noteworthy in the notebook is a piece of wood taken from the tightrope walker Romano. A good performance, another step forward on the growth front, which not surprisingly was underlined by the applause of the Azzurri fans present in the stands of the Meno Di Pasquale. Also following the Italian group was Ragusa’s municipal sports councilor, Simone Digrandi. “I have to tell the truth – comments Mr. Ignoffo – there is a great desire to continue growing because this is the most important aspect that we must try to enhance. We all know what the Trapani match was and how we lost it. Therefore, episodes of this kind must not affect our path, especially when a stop comes from teams who certainly have a larger and more competitive squad. We worked on the mistakes made and the kids showed that they understood the lesson. I am happy for the team and for all of us who constantly work to improve ourselves. Yes, it’s true, at 2-1 it seemed that the result could be called into question. But I’ve been saying it forever. This is a difficult championship where, if you lower the attention bar even for just a moment, the risk is that of capitulating. We must play with the same mentality as yesterday which allowed us not to become disunited even when it seemed that Castrovillari could somehow recover. Attitude is very important. And yesterday we had the right one.”

