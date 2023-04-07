It’s the Masters and anything can happen. Jon Rahm took 4 putts on the 1, Viktor Hovland signed the first eagle on the 2, Tiger Woods scratched an approach on the 3 synonymous with the first bogey. Wind and rain were predicted, the storm should not hit until Friday (80% chance of rain). For this first round, the sky was finally white and the sun was blinding, but several players were left with dark thoughts. And due, the greens of Augusta are infernal, do not forgive anything, the slopes are terrible there, their reading a headache even for the most initiated.
The weather was nice, the conditions were perfect (no wind), it won’t last and we had to score low. Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka understood it well and above all did it well (-7). The Spaniard (world No. 3), fighting with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy for the planetary throne, however started with an ugly four putts synonymous with double bogey. The thoroughbred reared up and there, it sent: three birdies and an eagle to recover from the first leg, a royal return with four birdies on the last six holes. A score in the form of a springboard. A relief also for whoever would become the 4th Iberian to triumph in Georgia.
« I’m very happy. In the past, I often got off to a bad start here. Afterwards, you find yourself swimming against the tide all week trying to make up for the lost strokes. So being in this position is very pleasant. The double bogey of Hole 1 did not worry me. I had time to erase it, nothing to get upset about. There is plenty of golf left over the next three days. You have to remain pragmatic: hole by hole, blow by blow, while there are also many questions, especially with the weather. But I’m playing well this year, I’m confident. »
The day to score low
Viktor Hovland had an even more fluid day, without a hitch, being royal with his little game, returning a string from 8 meters on 11, saving his par on 15 after having drifted in the trees. As an artist draped in a suitable polo shirt, adorned with azaleas and which blended in perfectly with the decor: ” It was a very fun day. When you start with an eagle at 2, it helps. When you are at -6 from the 11th, you inevitably enjoy. Scoring low on a first day when the weather is predicted to be difficult for the following, it allows you to find yourself in a management situation behind. It was essential to start well this week. Really. His throbbing just sped up as he realized he shared Tiger Woods’ part: ” When I found out, my heart went a little higher in my throat, and I thought, wow, this is going to be exciting. My heartbeat started to quicken. But I calmed down ».
Brooks Koepka has also managed to stay calm in his yellow jersey as the punctual leader, both literally and figuratively. On the heels of his title in Orlando on the LIV, the American had only one hitch, at 13 (bogey), completely drowned in the waves of birdies (8). His knee leaves him in peace, serenity and ambition reign: ” I love to finish like that, with two birdies. I will leave early on Friday, it can be an advantage because it is possible that I can play more holes than many players due to the weather. When your body won’t allow you to do what you want, it’s frustrating. When you manage to master it again, it becomes a joy. My rehabilitation was my biggest victory. It’s good to know that I was able to get through this. A sine qua non condition for tracking down a 5th Major.
When your body won’t allow you to do what you want, it’s frustrating. When you manage to master it again, it becomes a joy. My rehabilitation was my biggest victory.
Behind this shock trio, Jason Day and Cameron Young (-5) have successfully entered the scene. Launched by an eagle at 2 then quickly in delicacy with his putting, until 18 moreover where a birdie escaped by a hair’s breadth, Scottie Scheffler relied on his quality of strikes and on many features (driver, irons) to sign a promising 68. The defending champion is in place and risks taking more and more over the days as he looks solid. He leads a platoon of seven players (-4). Among them, Sam Bennett, who signed the lowest going for an amateur on the Masters (32). Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth, despite two balls in the water on the return, are just behind (-3).
Bad start (+2 to 7), Rory McIlroy, for his part, made the yo-yo, without ever finding the expected regularity and fluidity. A constant inner struggle. As if this quest for the green jacket, which had remained in vain up to now, was making him tense somewhat. By finishing in par, for the first time in five years on a first round of the Masters, he however remained dry.
Woods without a putt, with doubts
And Tiger Woods in all this? Stiff from the bottom, suffering with his irons and his putting, simply suffering given his many grins of physical pain, he fought bravely after a diesel start (+3 to 7). Two birdies (15, 16) brought him back in the game but a bogey at 18 complicated his task (+2). While he rarely succeeded in his Masters starts and had not played since February, he is currently out of the cut (54th).
« JI didn’t find the right putting speed at the start of my round. I make twice three putts, which took me away from Par. Same for the irons, I didn’t get close enough to the flags. Too bad because I drove well. I have to play better to get back in this tournament. Given the announced weather, it was the day to score low. Many have. Not me. Not yet, at least.