The day to score low

Viktor Hovland had an even more fluid day, without a hitch, being royal with his little game, returning a string from 8 meters on 11, saving his par on 15 after having drifted in the trees. As an artist draped in a suitable polo shirt, adorned with azaleas and which blended in perfectly with the decor: ” It was a very fun day. When you start with an eagle at 2, it helps. When you are at -6 from the 11th, you inevitably enjoy. Scoring low on a first day when the weather is predicted to be difficult for the following, it allows you to find yourself in a management situation behind. It was essential to start well this week. Really. His throbbing just sped up as he realized he shared Tiger Woods’ part: ” When I found out, my heart went a little higher in my throat, and I thought, wow, this is going to be exciting. My heartbeat started to quicken. But I calmed down ».