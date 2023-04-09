He was among the favorites with Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Jordan Spieth, and Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion. Jon Rahm, who was playing his seventh Masters, held his rank. He said, Saturday when the third round was interrupted because of bad weather, to feel strong. He did not disappoint his fans, very present on the course. He therefore won his first Augusta after a sunny last round rich in twists and turns with some big tumbles and impressive comebacks like that of Phil Michelson, 52, who played – 7. It is the best card of the last round. It allows the American to finish second in this major, tied with Brooks Koepka.