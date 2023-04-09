Guillaume Dufy in Augusta
He was among the favorites with Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Jordan Spieth, and Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion. Jon Rahm, who was playing his seventh Masters, held his rank. He said, Saturday when the third round was interrupted because of bad weather, to feel strong. He did not disappoint his fans, very present on the course. He therefore won his first Augusta after a sunny last round rich in twists and turns with some big tumbles and impressive comebacks like that of Phil Michelson, 52, who played – 7. It is the best card of the last round. It allows the American to finish second in this major, tied with Brooks Koepka.
Jon Rahm is the fourth Spaniard to put on the famous green jacket after Seve Ballesteros (1980, 1983) who would have turned 66 today, Jose Maria Olazabal (1994, 1999) who was present on the 18th green to hug his young compatriot and Sergio Garcia (2017). Aged 28, Jon Rahm, who has already won the US Open in 2021, confirms an excellent start to the season since the Masters is his fourth success. This Sunday, unlike Brooks Koepka who had been the leader since day one and who exploded, no doubt paralyzed by the weight of the challenge, the Spaniard played fair, committing only one bogey, at 9, for four birdies , 3, 8, 13, and 14.
As a reminder, when the third lap ended on Saturday afternoon, Jon Rahm was four strokes behind Brooks Koepka who once again completely missed his last lap. Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, finished tenth.
