To the absolute champion, downhill genius and Italian skiing idol Alberto Tomba, Rai Documentaries dedicate an early evening with “Alberto Tomba – Winning uphill”, broadcast on March 24 at 21:25 on Rai Tre. Directed by Thomas Debonico-produced by Next14 e Rai Documentaries with the contribution of Rai Techethe documentary retraces stage by stage, 25 years after his retirement, the life and career of one of the best-known blue ski champions in Italy and in the world.

Through an unpublished and unusual interview with Tomba on skis, the docu-film brings back to life the most exciting moments of his sporting history, revealing who Alberto Tomba really was and who he has become today. Among the snows of Madonna di Campiglio and Corno alle Scale, the events of his sporting history intertwine, 40 years after his debut in 1983, and the most representative events of the 80s and 90s. What emerges is an unprecedented portrait of the media personality”Tomb the Bomb”, so called by the international press for his explosive style on the slopes and outgoing character, who, with fifty World Cup victories and three Olympic gold medals, is, to date, the fourth most successful skier in the world.

To enrich the story, punctuated by the memories of the mother, Maria Grazia Dalla Moraconstant presence in the life of the champion, the testimonies of other emblematic characters of the life and success of Tomba: Marc Girardellithe opponent of all time, the fan friends Robert Mancini, Ivan Zaytzev e Andrea Bocellithe champion Deborah Compagnonilo sponsor Luke Barillathe coaches Gustav Thöni e Flavio Roda e Bruno Gattaithe commentator who, with unmistakable style, gave voice to Alberto’s exploits and victories, which he deﬁned “a ufo crashed on planet sci”.

March 20th Alberto Tomba will be present in Bologna at the national preview screening at the Cinema Teatro Galliera at 18:30.