Sunday afternoon (Rai1 at 16) at the Lusail Stadium in front of 80,000 spectators the curtain will fall on the 22nd edition of the World Cup. And the grand final of Qatar 2022 will be France against Argentina, Leo Messi against Kylian Mbappé.

In Italy there will be many fans glued to the TV. Suffice it to say that both semi-finals on Rai1 made the Auditel needle dance: France-Morocco was seen by 11 million 803 thousand viewers and a 49.8% share; and Argentina-Croatia with 10 million 284 thousand viewers with a 44.5% share. Encouraging numbers, which bode well for the seventh floor in view of the final. But the numbers to beat on Sunday are Mediaset, i.e. those of 15 July 2018, when the Russia World Cup final between France and Croatia was played live on Canale5 at 5 pm: 11 million 688 thousand spectators with a 66.6% share. For Rai, therefore, the goal is to exceed the threshold of 12 million with the share bar at 70%.

A Rai that deserves it for the efforts made so far. It has exclusively acquired the television rights to all 64 World Cup races.

And despite the unpredictable absence of Italy in Qatar, it still guaranteed the presence on site of the best professionals and an image quality never seen before, with 56 races broadcast in very high definition on Rai4K. We are talking about a public service channel visible primarily on 210 of tivùsat, the free satellite platform. A gem that tivùsat users – and not only for football – have already known since 2016. For years, in fact, they have been watching some documentaries in very high definition, including “Le Meraviglie” by Alberto Angela. And then the great fiction: from «I Medici» to «Màkari», from «My brilliant friend» to the restored «Commissario Montalbano». ùNot to mention the great musical events, such as the Eurovision Song Contest, capable of enhancing the very high quality of the sound as well. To board tivùsat in view of the final all you need is a satellite dish, a 4K television and a 4K certified tivùsat Cam (or decoder).