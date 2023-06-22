Home » Raid on Paris 2024 Olympic Organizing Committee
Raid on Paris 2024 Olympic Organizing Committee

Raid on Paris 2024 Olympic Organizing Committee

The Summer Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024. (picture alliance / DPPI Media | Philippe MILLEREAU)

The searches took place as part of a corruption investigation by the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office. Among other things, it is about the suspicion of misappropriation of public funds and illegal taking of advantages, the public prosecutor confirmed. Investigations into this were initiated in 2017.

At that time, Paris had been promised the Summer Olympics by the International Olympic Committee. According to the public prosecutor’s office, further investigations have been ongoing since last year following a review by the anti-corruption agency. They revolve around alleged favoritism in contracts with Solideo.

The public company responsible for the infrastructure at the Olympic Games was also searched. Both the organizing committee and Solideo said they fully cooperated with the investigators.

Illegal working conditions in preparations for the games

400 days before the start of the games, further allegations come to light in the run-up to the big event. The radio station franceinfo reports on ten workers who have taken several construction companies to the labor court.

According to franceinfo, the workers initially worked on the Summer Games construction sites without residence permits. Affected Moussa says of the conditions: “We have neither a contract nor a salary slip. We have neither the right to paid vacation nor to rest. We compare it to the cases at the World Cup in Qatar.”

According to the trade union federation CGT, hundreds of workers are in such a situation. A year ago, the public prosecutor’s office initiated preliminary investigations into suspected undeclared work.

