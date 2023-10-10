Home » Raiders get NFL home win against Packers
Raiders get NFL home win against Packers

The Las Vegas Raiders won against the Green Bay Packers 17:13 on Monday (local time) and celebrated their second win of the season in the National Football League (NFL).

For the Packers it was the second defeat in a row after the defeat against the Detroit Lions a week ago, both teams now have two wins after five games.

On Sunday (local time) the San Francisco 49ers continued their flawless start. Led by quarterback Brock Purdy, the team from California (local time) celebrated a 42:10 home win over the Dallas Cowboys and remained undefeated in the fifth round. Only the Philadelphia Eagles, who won 23:14 at the Los Angeles Rams, also have five wins after five games.

