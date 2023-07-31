Raiders Tirol sign new quarterback

A week after breaking up with Christian Strong, the Raiders Tirol found a new quarterback for the team involved in the European League of Football (ELF). As the club announced on Monday, Joe Dolincheck will lead the offense for the remainder of the season.

👋🏻 Welcome in black 🏴‍☠️ The RAIDERS Tirol are pleased to present Joe Dolincheck as their new quarterback. The US-American has already joined Kevin Herron’s team and will be leading the offense for the rest of the season.#WeAreRaiders #WeAreEurope pic.twitter.com/O6XeAh9Iye — SWARCO RAIDERS (@SWARCO_RAIDERS) July 31, 2023

The American previously played at Morningside University for five years, where he was a starting quarterback for four years.

More dazu in European League of Football

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

