Home » Raiders Tirol sign new quarterback
Sports

Raiders Tirol sign new quarterback

by admin
Raiders Tirol sign new quarterback

A week after breaking up with Christian Strong, the Raiders Tirol found a new quarterback for the team involved in the European League of Football (ELF). As the club announced on Monday, Joe Dolincheck will lead the offense for the remainder of the season.

The American previously played at Morningside University for five years, where he was a starting quarterback for four years.

More dazu in European League of Football

See also  Spezia at the start, Cagliari believes in it

You may also like

Milan, discovering the RedBird world in Los Angeles....

NBA, the four teams “forced” to win next...

why July 31 is a pivotal day for...

Irish passport for Bellingham, Real serves Community –...

Šádek was standing behind the Pilsen bench. Did...

Is Sergio Ramos Headed to Boca Juniors? A...

one billion in 10 years – breaking latest...

Media: Austria loses top scorer Tabakovic

Golden Boot race tracker: 2023 Women’s World Cup...

Transfer market | Adama Traoré, looking for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy