The Raiders Tirol celebrated their seventh win in the ninth game of the season in the European League of Football (ELF). Led by new quarterback Joe Dolincheck, the Raiders beat the Swiss Helvetic Guards 24-14 in front of 3,062 spectators at Innsbruck’s Tivoli.

Dolincheck had a touchdown pass and a self-caught touchdown on his debut, each in the last quarter. The Tyroleans are therefore still on the play-off course.

