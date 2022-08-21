“Okay I’m a former world champion but what do I have to lose?”. Kimi Raikkonen faces his new adventure in Nascar at the wheel of the Chevrolet Camaro number 91 with the usual impudence that has allowed him over the years to win the sympathy of F1 fans. The Finn, who will turn 43 on 17 October, takes part this Sunday in the Nascar race scheduled at Watking Gleen, the famous track in the state of New York that in the past hosted several editions of the East United States GP. And in the States Kimi won his last F1 GP in Austin, Texas in 2018 before handing over the Ferrari wheel to Charles Leclerc. Last world champion for the Prancing Horse (he won the title in 2007), the Finn returns to the famous American series after making his debut in the Camping World Truck Series category eleven years ago, during the sabbatical, following his first divorce with Maranello, which had brought him to race in rallies. Kimi finished only 38th and penultimate in qualifying but welcomed the result with a smile. “I would have preferred to have a few more laps (he was able to cover 10; ed) but that’s okay, I have to learn a lot, I didn’t know which trajectories to follow. But I improved and will continue to do it in the race. there are many European riders who would like to have the same opportunity and so far they have not succeeded “. The former Ferrari driver, who has played 349 GPs with 21 wins and 18 poles, is accompanied in this American trip by his wife Mintuu and by his children Robin and Rihanna, who have both already taken their first steps in karts.