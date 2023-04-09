Home Sports Rain drives pros off the green
by admin
EA drop in temperature from 20 to eight degrees, strong winds of up to 20 kilometers per hour and constant rain – even the course of the most exclusive golf club in the world is powerless against such a storm. Despite the sudden change in weather, all pros were able to finish their second round on Saturday morning, but in the afternoon, when it began to rain again after a rain break of almost two hours, the third round of the 87th Masters in Augusta (Georgia) had to be interrupted in the afternoon. After all, the meteorologists did not predict any further precipitation for Easter Sunday – good prospects that the Masters will then choose the new champion. Most recently, the first major of the year had to be extended by one day 40 years ago.

The pros Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm as well as the amateur Sam Bennet, who had started the third round together as last, were standing on the seventh green, which was flooded with water, when the game ended prematurely. After all, this trio maintained its top position. The 32-year-old American Koepka (13 under par) had increased his lead over the 29-year-old Spaniard Rahm (9 under par) and Bennett (6 under par) in just over two hours on the six holes.

Since the 23-year-old Texan Bennett, the reigning US amateur champion, is considered a blatant outsider, there are many indications that two major champions will duel on the final day. Koepka, who slipped to 114th in the world rankings after knee surgery and his move to Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf, had won four of those storied tournaments in 23 months between 2017 and 2019. Rahm, third in the world rankings, has so far won one of the four highlights of the season, the US Open 2021.

After the 39 players, including Rahm, were able to complete their second round in extremely adverse conditions and continuous rain on Saturday morning, Koepka (132/65+67 strokes/12 under par) had ahead of Rahm (134/65+69/10 under par) and Bennett (136/68+68/8 under par). In the event of a demolition, the Americans Patrick Cantley (fourth in the world rankings) and Collin Morikawa (twelfth) as well as the Norwegian Viktor Hovland (ninth) and the Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick (fifteenth), reigning US Open champion, shared fourth place with a number of world-class professionals (all 5 under par) – all probably too far behind to play for victory.

