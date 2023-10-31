RAJNOCH’S GLOSSARY: Great Boleslav, the teams from fourth place below are extremely balanced

The past league round was very modest in terms of goals, consider that only twelve goals were scored in eight matches! This is two fewer than a week ago in Zlín, in one single game. Saturday’s program in particular was particularly gray, perhaps also because all the cup representatives played until a day later. This confirmed the idea that I have been carrying in my head for a long time. From fourth place down, with the exception of Zlín, the teams are extremely balanced, everyone can beat everyone, the differences between the clubs are really minimal, and therefore unexpected results often occur.

A beautiful example of this thesis is the victory of Jablonec in Ostrava. For a long time, it seemed that Baník was starting to have the strength that everyone expects from him, of course, everyone loses sometimes, but I’m missing a plan B with Baník. When the opponent defends consistently and Ostrava’s goal doesn’t come, Baník gets nervous, and the second one also resulted from this home loss in a row. The North Bohemians prepared well for Chachary, and with a considerable amount of luck they took home three points.

I personally attended the Liberec match in Slovácko. Together with other former teammates, I was invited to celebrate twenty years since the opening of the stadium in Uherské Hradiště, which we then opened with a match against Borussia Mönchengladbach. We had a great team back then, it’s been a long time, it’s even more incredible that Michal Kadlec and Milan Petržela are still running around the pitch from that team. In addition, they are important players of the team, Milan even prevailed against Slovan, I smile in front of both. The match itself didn’t bring much beauty, it was more of a fight than anything else, a 1:1 draw is deserved for me.

After the shameful debacle with Boleslav, Zlín managed to mobilize its forces and grabbed a valuable point at Sigma. The main hero was the goalkeeper Dostál, who stopped Ševka several times, his return after a serious injury was also important from a psychological point of view. A draw in Olomouc can give new coach Bronislav Červenka peace of mind to work and stabilize the team. Nevertheless, I think that they will have an extremely difficult time with the rescue in Bata’s city.

Pardubice came to Budějovice, I expected good, combination football, and both teams delivered exactly that. For a long time, I have made no secret of my affection for both of Saturday’s opponents, their style of play and club thinking impress me, I wish they played football like this in more clubs here.

Pilsen lost in the league for the second time in a row and thus failed to follow up on the excellent performance from Zagreb. I can see several reasons why Viktorka couldn’t do it. The first and most striking was the pitiful efficiency, the West Bohemians would not have scored a goal even if the game had been played until midnight, coach Koubek also talked about it. Closely connected with the miserable ending is the absence of key striker Durosinmi, who will be absent at least until the end of autumn, which is a huge loss. On the contrary, I have to highlight the performance of Karviná, who scored nine points from four games under coach Jarábek, which is a breathtaking feat for a team from Silesia.

I also see one common denominator in the losses of Pilsen and Sparta, both clubs have an extremely busy schedule and it shows on the players.

Sparta in Boleslav was not the team we were used to in recent weeks and months. Absences in defense have significantly weakened her, Sparta has four stoppers above standard, when any one of them jumps in, the defense is solid. In the city of cars, Krejčí and Vitík were outside, and so Goméz got on board. He, like the whole team, did not go well in the match, he will still need some time to acclimatize, but he is still only in Letná for a while, so I would not like to judge him yet. On the other hand, Bolka’s performance was absolutely top notch. Solid defense, excellent performance of personal duties, purposeful pressing, and especially killer breaks. The attacking trio of the home team played clearly in the prime match, the way Solomon, Hilál and Kušej ventilated Sparta’s defense is something we won’t see from anyone for a long time, they were also excellently supported by Mára Matějovský, who always manages to whip himself up against his former club.

However, I do not think that the first league loss this year should affect Sparta significantly. Now she has two matches against Bohemka, she is going to Ďolíček as part of the MOL Cup on Wednesday, such a short break is a positive for her, she will be able to quickly put the failure behind her and concentrate on the following duels.

Slavia was the only one of the cup representatives who managed to win, they completely deservedly dominated the Vršovice derby. Coach Jindřich Trpišovský hit the line-up perfectly this time, the attacking trident of Chytil, Tijani, Jurečka was very noticeable. On the contrary, I found Bohemka a bit lacking, we were used to great combativeness, stubbornness, even disgust from her, in the positive sense of the word. I missed that this time, the fact that the Kangaroos were missing a lot of players from the base certainly played a role in that. When Puskáč dropped out due to injury during the match, it was already very weak. I would like to wish David a speedy recovery, hopefully it won’t be anything serious, head injuries are always very unpleasant, Pilsen goalkeeper Jindra Staněk knows something about that.

In conclusion, I would like to encourage people to come out to see the MOL Cup matches in as many numbers as possible, the prestige of the competition has clearly been growing lately. Even the clubs attach more importance to the cup, as they say, it is the shortest way to cup Europe, Slovácko or Zlín could tell their story. Another big hit awaits us at the weekend, Pilsen will come to Eden. I expect a great game, a lot of good action and beautiful goals, the visitors might like to play an open defense, but the seamers are extremely strong at home.

