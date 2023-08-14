RAJNOCH’S GLOSSARY: I feel sorry for the Dynamo coaches, Pilsen has already started

Sparta proved that even the substitutes can represent the players who played the cup match in Copenhagen. She helped herself with the set pieces and it was a five-goal half of dreams. In fact, there was nothing to criticize about Sparta. It’s a blow for Jablonec. It was expected that the North Bohemians would rise after the arrival of coach Látal, but he is experiencing more worries than joy on their bench.

Pilsen in České Budějovice was just as sovereign. I feel sorry for the coaches Záp and Mára Nikla, I know how great a job they do there. Unfortunately, so far, Dynamo are being held back by huge mistakes. It was actually decided in the tenth minute. Seventeen goals conceded in four rounds, that’s a terrible number. I think the problem is not the coaches, I would definitely keep them, but I also know that if the management is not patient, anything can happen. Now it’s important to keep a cool head, perhaps relax the atmosphere and continue working. So, above all, no panic.

The result was also helped by the fact that Pilsen got off to a good start in the league and scored four goals in the cup and now five in Budějovice. Pavel Šulc was seen a lot, who was helped by a loan spell in Jablonec. He returned to Viktorka more victorious and confident. He did well in Jablonec, it was a great move, just like in the case of the current famous player Mojmír Chytil when he was a guest in Pardubice.

From the point of view of the favorites, Slavia had the most difficult path to victory in Mladá Boleslav. The Central Bohemians started the league well, but now one of the toughest opponents arrived and showed Bolka that they are somewhere else. Even though it was only 1:0 and Slavia helped themselves with a penalty kick, they deservedly won. Now Slavia, Pilsen and Sparta await rematches in the European Cup. For Pilsen and Slavia it should be a formality,

Sparta will have the hardest time, but they are also playing the toughest competition. I always see it as 50/50 with Copenhagen, Sparta plays at home, which could be an advantage, as well as the fact that a goal scored on the opponent’s ground no longer plays a major role. But I will not change the percentages regarding the procedure.

The miner got a win. He scored both goals in the set-up, but he played decently throughout the match. Even in this match, the mood was gloomy for a long time, the Ostrava team had a blanket over them, but they broke it with two goals in the set-up and suddenly the atmosphere turned. Baník was better in that match. Now he just has to confirm it.

An interesting match was played in Ďolíček. The Slovakian recently had a hard time against Bohemka, but now she was happier and took a narrow win. Both teams play in a similar style and are well prepared for each other, which was also proved by Sunday’s match, which was decided by a practiced standard.

I also have to say, watch out for Olomouc, it clearly claims a position in the top six and is quietly climbing up the table again, the team is consolidated and is led by the great Vodháněl and Juliš.

Anyway, I’m looking forward to another week of football. The rematches of the European Cups will begin and we will smoothly follow up with the next league round. Even though there weren’t as many goals scored in two matches, it was a lot to watch and the fans will definitely not miss the matches of their teams. Come cheer.

