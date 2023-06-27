Ralf Rangnick successful in European Championship qualification with Austria

There is a German national soccer team coach who went into the summer break not with a 0:2, but with a 2:0. This is Ralf Rangnick, who has been in charge of the Austrian selection since 2022. Under him, it was possible to ignite a wave of enthusiasm for the home team in the neighboring country. With a streak of three wins and one draw, the Austrians have come through the first half of the European Championship qualifiers to top Group F – ahead of Belgium, fourth in the FIFA World Rankings, and Sweden, against last week’s crowning finale of the season.

The Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna was sold out for the match against the Scandinavians. In recent years, this was by no means a matter of course. Under Rangnick’s predecessor Franco Foda (also a German), the Austrians played quite successfully at times, but their style of play seemed despondent and had no concept on the offensive. Last Tuesday’s game, on the other hand, was typical of the football that Rangnick demands: pressure when the opponent has the ball and straightforward attacks with a quick finish when the playing field has been conquered.

