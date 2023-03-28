The rally driver Renato Paganini died of cardiac arrest during the first special stage of Albugnano (Asti) of Rally Team 971, now in its 49th edition. Originally from Piacenzaparticipated at the wheel of an Opel Ascona and with him was his navigator, Elena Bertolli, protagonist of an incredible gesture of courage. In fact, the woman managed to lift Paganini’s foot off the accelerator and to take control of the car, preventing the car out of control due to the driver’s illness from crashing into the spectators.

Read Also Moto3, absurd accident after the race between Kelso and Holgado. The conditions of the Australian driver

After the illness, the help of the doctors was immediate, intervening with the helicopter. For Paganini, however, there was nothing to be done: he was transported to the Molinette hospital in Torino, he is died. The body will return to his Castel San Giovanni (PC). Paganini competed both in modern races, on MG Rover A5and in historical ones, such as the Rally team 971, on the Opel Ascona B, in “Rothmans” livery.

The organizers of Rally Team 971RTmotoreventexpressed their closeness to the loved ones of Renato Paganinivia a post on Facebook: “All the staff of RT Motorevent offers the most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Renato Paganini, who sadly passed away following an illness while practicing the sport he loved most”.