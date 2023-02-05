Home Sports Ramagli: Whoever had the most beer, the most free head and whoever played better won
Sports

Ramagli: Whoever had the most beer, the most free head and whoever played better won

Coach Ramagli, at the end of the match, commented: “Whoever had the most beer, the most free head and whoever played better won. Treviso was more intense, aggressive, precise: they found their terminals consistently and this cost us the game. The match was still alive at the end of the third quarter, unfortunately we lost control of our nerves because when you can’t come back and you realize that the game is slipping out of your hands you want to do something all at once. This led to a final gap in the fourth period which definitively legitimized a victory that is absolutely not in question. It’s a bad game and a bad defeat but there’s nothing to do but get ready for the next one. We don’t have to stay here and make big trials or blames, tonight they were better than us and the team that played better won. This is the banal and concise summary, but it’s the truth: they were more alive, more ready, more precise, more confident and serene. This made the difference especially in the final part of the match which definitively split the match”.

