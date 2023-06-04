Ramondino: Ready to slip into the wrong year of one between Bologna and Milan

Interviewed by Beniamino Pescatore in the “Corriere dello Sport”, Marco Ramondino spoke of his Bertram Yachts, which never takes more than one step: “In 13 years Tortona has gone from C to the semi-finals of the Scudetto. Next season we will play for a European cup. We take consistency from year to year, ready to slip into the wrong year of a great one, as happened in the recent past in Venice and Sassari, for example. Now there are two teams above all, Milan and Bologna: this makes Serie A even more exciting”.

Just EA7 Emporio Armani and Virtus Segafredo will face each other in the Scudetto final for the third consecutive season: “They have grown further, they have introduced great talents that the whole movement enjoys, they are led by the best coaches, Messina and Scariolo. And they have tried to improve themselves by seeking advantages from the market. Their superiority is evident, they are a source of inspiration. A reality like ours, which aspires to improve, is therefore called to go further”.