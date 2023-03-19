Home Sports Ramondino: We must be enthusiastic about this victory
Ramondino: We must be enthusiastic about this victory

Ramondino: We must be enthusiastic about this victory

As coach Marco Ramondino at the end of the race: We must be enthusiastic of this victory because this was a game with many aspects that recall a playoff game. We played away against a team in an excellent moment both in the Cup and in the Championship, a tough, physical team in which in almost every position (beyond centimetres) “we concede kgs”. It’s not just a matter of physicality: it’s Trento’s type of choices and game that allow her to impose questsa its characteristic. We played a very good match for more than 30 minutes; we struggled in the first half to find spaces and a minimum of ball movement when we played with the 2 pivots together (Cain and Radosevic). We also made several mistakes in defense at that time, making mistakes in the transition and Trento was very good at punishing all those mistakes. The very positive thing was that already in the first half, one possession at a time, we started to get back into the game, without looking for too hasty solutions. In the second half I think we really played a very, very good game. Personally, I am really satisfied with the team’s performance: beyond the contents, the work of coach Molin and what Trento does, for whom we have great respect, made this a playoff basketball and winning away here is truly a result important.

