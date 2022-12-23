The Welsh has been absent for several days: too much vacation according to the French media.

On the one hand, athletes who finished the World Cup a few hours ago and who have already returned to their club to train – Hakimi and Mbappé in PSG -. on the other “a certain” Aaron Ramsey that before returning to the Nice he had well 23 days off which caused quite a discussion. In France, in fact, there is talk of an “extraordinary leave” and RMC Sport makes it clear that the climate between the player and the environment is decidedly warm.

The transalpine media explained how the absence of the player, already eliminated in the World Cup in the group stage, seemed rather long. At least enough to be discussed. In particular, the attitude of the Welshman who, in fact, has not yet been seen around Nice. However, his stop should end in these hours after more than 20 days of relaxation.

We’ll see if there will be any news from the club or from the player himself who, after not doing well in his experience at Juventus, continues his downward trend even on French soil.

