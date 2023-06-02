Rana Title Sponsor del Verona Volley – Sport Marketing News

The agreement he will bring was made official yesterday in Verona, with a big party held at the Palazzo della Gran Guardia Rana to be Title Sponsor of the Verona Volley – the volleyball team with which the pasta factory shares its homeland, starting next season 2023/2024.

The historic Veronese company thus brings into play that dynamic passion that has always united it to the world of sport, uniting in a new and winning synergy that will allow Verona Volley to expand its corporate project, after the excellent season played by the team led by Radostin Stoytchev in the last Italian championship, in which it stood out by placing fifth in the regular season.

Thus a new partnership “under the net” was born, which celebrates the perfect combination of sport and good food. Pastificio Rana has always supported the sports world and after collaborations with the Giro d’Italia, motor racing, skiing competitions and the great OnDance dance festival, Rana decides to enter the field together with the Veronese club, to which it is linked by a profound sharing of ideas and principles.

In fact, this new union is guided by the desire to transmit common values, such as the desire to always go beyond one’s limits, passion, dedication and team spirit, which distinguish not only the pasta factory but also the great Veronese volleyball , sharing them with an increasingly large audience of enthusiasts, young people, families and all those who wish to participate in the beauty of sport and being together.

“We are extremely proud to announce our partnership with Verona Volley, a Club of great talents, passion and enthusiasm which this year with the First Team has already achieved excellent results in SuperLega – commented Giovanni Rana Jr., Innovation & Project Manager of Pastificio Rana, who conceived and promoted the birth of this union. – Sport has always been part of our company’s DNA – from support to cycling, football, motoring up to our commitment to skiing and the world of horse riding – and a deep bond unites us to our territory of origin, the city of Verona and for this reason we have chosen to support this project. The agreement between our two realities aims to become a virtuous example of synergy between sport and business, capable of involving and exciting young people, families and all fans of the sports world, bringing them closer to its beauty. We will promote these goals ourselves, collaborating side by side with the company and the team to pursue our common vision for the future.

Rana shares important values ​​with the sports world, which animate our work every day: passion, team spirit, commitment and again determination. A virtue, the latter, which we have always been inspired by in our great kitchen, as confirmed by our motto “Never Give Up!”. In Verona Volley we have found the same principles of our family and the hope is to share them with an ever-increasing number of people, with particular attention to young people.”

“As an entrepreneur, I believe it is essential to support and promote talent, thus contributing to the development of the entire community. In fact, sport represents one of the most important opportunities for meeting and growth for every generation – said Gian Luca Rana, CEO of Pastificio Rana – For this reason, I immediately joined this project, which reflects the spirit of enhancing talent that animates our large pasta factory family, now made up of almost 4,000 people. Just as volleyball is based on teamwork, the founding principle of our company is to create a space where everyone can express themselves and contribute. Each of us with his own skills and characteristics collaborates daily to always reach new goals, a team united by passion and love for what he does. ”

“For our company it is a great honor as well as a source of great pride to undertake an important synergistic path with Rana, a Veronese excellence known to all in Italy and in the world – stated Stefano Fanini, President of Verona Volley – The Veronese company perfectly represents what we too as Verona Volley have cared about since our foundation, i.e. creating a virtuous Club whose cornerstones are concreteness, ambition, social and sporting values, attention to the development of the territory, all with a vision wide range. A reality that brings more and more volleyball enthusiasts together but also families, young people, entrepreneurs and anyone who wants to be part of our reality.”

Yesterday evening, music, applause and exciting images framed a special meeting: on one hand, the generations of the Rana Family – represented by the Chief Executive Officer Gian Luca Rana it’s yes John Rana Jr., Innovation & Project Manager of the Rana pasta factory – and on the other the members of Verona Volley, with the President Stefano Faninithe coach Radostin Stoychevrising to the captaincy of the first team Raphael de Oliveira and all the juniors.

And finally, at the end of the event, a sweet tooth Pasta Party from the rich menu prepared by the chefs Rana awaited the approximately 700 guests including fans, lovers of sport and conviviality, to give pleasure and taste to the palate as well as to the heart. Because you know, it’s never really a party without good food to share together.