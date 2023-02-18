Original title: Randall blows Yang 19+11 in double-double, Brunson 28 points, Knicks beat Eagles

On February 16th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Knicks went to an away game to challenge the Eagles. In the first quarter of the game, the Knicks, who played away from home, turned strongly against the guest and established a huge lead. In the second quarter, the Knicks continued to widen the point difference. After changing sides and fighting again, the Eagles struggled to chase points and failed, and the game entered garbage time in the fourth quarter.

After the game, the Knicks 122-101 the Eagles.

Specific score (Knicks first): 37-21, 29-23, 25-32, 31-25

Player data:

Knicks: Randall 25 points and 11 rebounds, Brunson 28 points and 9 rebounds, Barrett 17 points

Eagles: Trey Young 19 points and 11 assists, Hunter 20 points, Murray 6 points and 5 rebounds

Both starting lineups:

Knicks: Randle, Brunson, Barrett, Grimes, Sims

Eagles: Trey Young, Dejounte Murray, Hunter, John Collins, Capela

