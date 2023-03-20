Home Sports Rangers and Bruins celebrate victories in the NHL
Rangers and Bruins celebrate victories in the NHL

Rangers and Bruins celebrate victories in the NHL

The New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins celebrated victories in the National Hockey League (NHL) on Sunday (local time), underlining their good form. After six goals in the first period, the Rangers beat the Nashville Predators 7-0 at home and clinched their fourth straight win. The goal record in these four games is 22:5.

The Boston Bruins shot the Buffalo Sabers 7-0 out of their hall. It was the third win in a row for the six-time Stanley Cup winner. Goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman put in a strong performance again, fending off 27 shots.

