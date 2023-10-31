Rangers Dominate in Phoenix and Take Advantage in World Series

Rangers dominate in Phoenix and take advantage in the World Series

In a thrilling game, the Texas Rangers dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks with a final score of 3-1. Corey Seager was the star of the game, hitting a two-run homer and making a skillful defensive play to start a crucial double play in the eighth inning. Max Scherzer and four relievers combined to pitch a gem, shutting down the Diamondbacks’ offense for most of the game.

Seager’s homer came in the third inning after Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt left a changeup hanging. It was a powerful shot that left Seager’s bat with a speed of 184 km/h, making it the most powerful home run in the Statcast era in the Fall Classic since 2015.

In addition to Seager’s heroics, the Rangers’ defense was on display. Adolis García made a stellar throw from right field to knock down Christian Walker at the plate in the second inning, stifling the Diamondbacks’ early momentum. However, García had to exit the game in the eighth inning due to a left side injury suffered during a swing.

Scherzer started the game strong, pitching three solid innings before leaving with back stiffness. Jon Gray, Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman, and José Leclerc stepped up to fill the void and kept the Diamondbacks’ offense in check for the rest of the game.

Despite the injuries to Scherzer and García, the Rangers remained confident in their depth and ability to compete. Second baseman Marcus Semien stated, “We are a deep group. We have some guys who haven’t played and who are also very good players.”

With this win, the Rangers now hold a 2-1 lead in the World Series. Game 4 of the series will take place on Tuesday at Chase Field, where the Rangers will look to further extend their advantage.

