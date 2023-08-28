Rangers Lose AL West’s No. 1 Seed After 13-Inning Loss to Twins

Texas Rangers Lose AL West’s No. 1 Seed in 13-Inning Loss to Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — In a dramatic 13-inning game on Sunday, the Texas Rangers lost their hold on the AL West’s No. 1 seed for the first time since April. The Minnesota Twins secured a 7-6 victory after Jonathan Hernandez walked three batters, contributing to a total of 10 walks by Texas pitchers, the highest number this season.

The Rangers seemed to have control early on after building a 5-0 lead with a grand slam by Jonah Heim and a solo home run by JP Martinez. However, the Twins initiated a remarkable comeback in the fourth inning when Royce Lewis hit a grand slam, narrowing the gap to 5-4.

Minnesota further demonstrated their resilience by overcoming a 5-4 deficit in the ninth inning when Aroldis Chapman, the Rangers’ closer, suffered his fifth blown save. Donovan Solano seized the opportunity and delivered an RBI hit to tie the game.

The contest extended to extra innings, where Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly in the 12th inning gave Texas a temporary advantage. Nevertheless, Jorge Polanco ensured a continued battle for the Twins by scoring the tying run during a force play in the bottom of the inning.

In the decisive 13th inning, the Twins loaded the bases and Michael Taylor’s homer off Jonathan Hernandez, combined with Carlos Correa’s run, sealed the victory for Minnesota. Interestingly, this win marked exactly one year since the Twins’ last triumphant “wheelie race” celebration on the field against the San Francisco Giants.

Donovan Solano stood out for the Twins, going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jorge Polanco contributed with a 2 for 6 performance, also earning an RBI and a run. Meanwhile, Carlos Correa struggled at the plate, going 0 for 4, but managed to score two runs.

For the Rangers, JP Martinez had a productive day, going 3 for 1 with an RBI and a run. Ezequiel Duran and Leody Taveras, both from the Dominican Republic, also made contributions, with Duran going 3 for 1 and Taveras going 5 for 1 and scoring a run.

The Texas Rangers now face the challenge of regaining their position as the AL West’s No. 1 seed, while the Minnesota Twins celebrate their hard-fought victory.

