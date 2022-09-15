After the 0-0 in the first half, Zielinski misses two shots from 11 meters, the Azzurri (with the extra man for the expulsion of Sands) have another one that is transformed by Politano. Then, Raspadori and in the final Ndombele

Napoli drops the three of a kind at Rangers’ home, confirms its solidity and takes the lead in the group ahead of Ajax and Liverpool. Politano decided on a penalty in the second half and the two newly entered Raspadori and Ndombele as if to prove that the Azzurri hit the Scots in the flanks before sending them knockout with a terrifying one-two that started with the expulsion of Sands (from which it is born the first penalty missed by Zielinski). The icing on the cake, in the recovery, was then put by Ndombele as if to certify that the blue team has a squad capable of competing on several fronts. Now Spalletti’s team arrives in full swing for Sunday’s championship match at San Siro against Milan.

Question and answer — Spalletti lined up his “titularissimi”, except for Simeone (debut from the start in the Champions League) for the injured Osimhen, demonstrating how much he cared about this match. Particular atmosphere between the magic of Ibrox, the absence of the Azzurri fans and the mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth (commemorated with a thrilling choreography) by virtue of which the hymn of the Champions was played but the British one. Van Bronckhorst tried to start strong and he nearly scored after a few seconds of heading with Morelos but at the stroke of the second minute Zielinski had already chipped the post certifying the personality of Napoli. Blue proactive – as always – even if with Rrahmani and Kim often “high” some risk appeared physiological (see right from outside of Arfield well saved by Meret). On the left-handed lane, Mario Rui continuously offered an interesting solution to Kravatskhelia, on the right Politano often isolated himself in one on one as he likes to do but it was always Zielinski who turned on the light (his assist for Simeone “walled” by the 40-year-old Mc Gregor at 17 ‘in low exit). In short, high rhythms and opportunities on both sides with only Lobotka a little out of the game in Napoli (he grew with the passing of the minutes) who built well up to the trocar but missed in the jab (just wide the right of Krava in the recovery) and was forced to some frantic run backwards for the whole first fraction. See also The National Football Team may be out early, "People's Daily" and Milu questioned Li Tie's substitution|Li Tie|Zhu Guanghu|National Football_Sina News

Three for one — Script unchanged at the start of the second half with a goal on each side in the first four minutes and Naples slightly more cautious as if to call the Scots to attack, who did not hold back. A move that worked because Simeone found himself with a lot of space in the middle of the two home centers and at 10 ‘he obtained a penalty which also led to the expulsion of Sands, Mc Gregor saved the penalty in Zielinski but on the rejected Politano rushed with the left-handed for the one to zero. All to be redone because Mc Gregor moved first and Politano was already in the area at the time of the rebound. On the second attempt Zielinski failed again, this time kicking badly at half height. Napoli did not disunite, exploited the numerical superiority and Barisic rejected a strong right from Kravatskhelia with his hand in the area. From eleven meters Politano crossed the corner. In short, on the third attempt Napoli took the lead and from that moment tried to sting again more than to manage: Kravatskhelia had a couple of chances to put the result in the fridge well in advance before Raspadori closed in practice. the dispute after an action entirely signed by the changes since Ndombele opened it and Olivera finished it. Ndombele himself then took away the personal joy of the 0-3 final with a central percussion of his and thanks to the umpteenth precious play of Anguissa.

