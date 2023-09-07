Rangers’ Playoff Aspirations Threatened as Top Slugger Adolis Garcia Suffers Injury

Rangers Slugger Adolis Garcia Sidelined in Collision at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON – The Texas Rangers faced a major setback in their playoff aspirations as one of their top sluggers, Adolis Garcia, exited Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros in the second inning. The unfortunate incident occurred when Garcia collided with the right field wall while attempting to rob Michael Brantley of a home run at Globe Life Field.

Brantley, facing off against right-hander Max Scherzer, launched a 357-foot drive to right field that barely cleared the fence. In a valiant effort to catch the ball, Garcia leapt towards the wall, but his efforts were in vain as he collided with the boundary. Slowly getting up from the impact, Garcia was immediately attended to by the Rangers medical team. Ultimately, it was decided that the outfielder would be forced to leave the game.

The Rangers later revealed that Garcia had been diagnosed with a “right knee ailment” and further evaluation would be necessary to determine the full extent of the injury.

This season, Garcia has been an integral part of the team’s lineup, boasting a .244 batting average with an impressive .322 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .494. With 34 home runs and 100 RBIs to his name, Garcia’s contributions earned him a coveted spot in the All-Star Game for the second time in three years.

The Rangers’ playoff hopes were already teetering as they entered Wednesday’s game, having suffered 14 losses in their last 18 outings. Their struggles were further compounded by consecutive losses to the Houston Astros in the opening games of a crucial home series. Currently, they trail the Astros by 2.0 games in the West Division of the American League and sit 0.5 games behind the final Wild Card spot.

As the Rangers anxiously await further updates on Garcia’s condition, the team faces an uphill battle in their quest for postseason contention.

