Home » Rangers Strike Deal with Mets for Cy Young Winner Max Scherzer
Sports

Rangers Strike Deal with Mets for Cy Young Winner Max Scherzer

by admin
Rangers Strike Deal with Mets for Cy Young Winner Max Scherzer

The Texas Rangers have made a major move to strengthen their pitching staff by acquiring Max Scherzer from the New York Mets, according to a source. The Mets’ three-time Cy Young Award winner has agreed to waive his no-trade clause, although the teams involved are yet to confirm the deal.

In exchange for Scherzer, the Mets will reportedly receive Luisangel Acuña, a highly touted Venezuelan prospect who is ranked as the Rangers’ third-highest prospect by MLB Pipeline. Acuña is the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

One key aspect of the trade negotiations was Scherzer’s contract. The veteran right-hander will retain his option for the 2024 season, which is valued at an impressive $43.33 million. The 39-year-old currently has a guaranteed two-year agreement worth $86.67 million.

The Rangers, who currently lead the American League West by two games over the Houston Astros, are aiming to secure their first playoff berth since 2006. The Mets, on the other hand, have a record of 49-54 and are sitting 6.5 games behind the final spot in the National League Wild Card race. In a separate move, the Mets traded closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins earlier in the week.

Although Scherzer has been inconsistent throughout the season, he delivered an outstanding performance on Friday, allowing just one run and striking out seven batters in seven innings against the Washington Nationals. Overall, he currently holds a 4.01 ERA with 121 strikeouts in 107.2 innings pitched.

The acquisition of Scherzer provides the Rangers with a significant boost to their rotation as they look to maintain their position atop the division and secure a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Mets will receive a promising prospect in Acuña to bolster their farm system for the future.

You may also like

David Raya: Thomas Frank says it is an...

Sunday’s gossip: Mbappe, Lavia, Traore, Kane, McTominay, Mane,...

True Athletes Classics in Leverkusen: Pole vaulter Zernikel...

Jaren Jackson Jr: It’s not often you have...

Inter doesn’t give up Morata, Kessie sees black...

Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering completes the...

Max Scherzer Traded to Texas Rangers: Mets’ Disappointing...

BELARUS MEN’S FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD GOLD FOR JUDOKA...

Fencing World Championships in Milan, after the women’s...

Second group game – Germany meets Colombia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy