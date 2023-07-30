Rangers Strike Deal with Mets for Cy Young Winner Max Scherzer

The Texas Rangers have made a major move to strengthen their pitching staff by acquiring Max Scherzer from the New York Mets, according to a source. The Mets’ three-time Cy Young Award winner has agreed to waive his no-trade clause, although the teams involved are yet to confirm the deal.

In exchange for Scherzer, the Mets will reportedly receive Luisangel Acuña, a highly touted Venezuelan prospect who is ranked as the Rangers’ third-highest prospect by MLB Pipeline. Acuña is the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

One key aspect of the trade negotiations was Scherzer’s contract. The veteran right-hander will retain his option for the 2024 season, which is valued at an impressive $43.33 million. The 39-year-old currently has a guaranteed two-year agreement worth $86.67 million.

The Rangers, who currently lead the American League West by two games over the Houston Astros, are aiming to secure their first playoff berth since 2006. The Mets, on the other hand, have a record of 49-54 and are sitting 6.5 games behind the final spot in the National League Wild Card race. In a separate move, the Mets traded closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins earlier in the week.

Although Scherzer has been inconsistent throughout the season, he delivered an outstanding performance on Friday, allowing just one run and striking out seven batters in seven innings against the Washington Nationals. Overall, he currently holds a 4.01 ERA with 121 strikeouts in 107.2 innings pitched.

The acquisition of Scherzer provides the Rangers with a significant boost to their rotation as they look to maintain their position atop the division and secure a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Mets will receive a promising prospect in Acuña to bolster their farm system for the future.