Rangnick assistant Cinel is Liefering’s new coach

Onur Cinel, assistant to ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, will be the new coach of FC Liefering. As the ÖFB announced on Monday, the 37-year-old German will keep his position in the team. Cinel signed a contract with Liefering until 2025. Red Bull Salzburg’s partner club parted ways with coach Fabio Ingolitsch after a disappointing ninth place of the season.

“I am convinced that these two activities can be easily combined thanks to the willingness of everyone involved and that they represent added value for both sides,” said Cinel in the ÖFB broadcast.

Rangnick sees “classic win-win situation”

Rangnick spoke of a “classic win-win situation”: “I am very pleased that Onur will now have his professional home 100 percent in Austria. Not only will the senior national team benefit from this, but the entire ÖFB.” ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel expected the combination of head coach Liefering and co-coach senior national team “an absolute added value for the ÖFB”.

The German media recently speculated about an engagement by Sandro Wagner with the Salzburgers. The former German national player has apparently turned down the coaching position. “I’m not going to Liefering,” the 35-year-old clarified on Sunday after promotion to the 3rd division with SpVgg Unterhaching. Wagner wants to sit in on clubs in the coming season, he just needs rest. He had managed the Hachinger for two years. It was the ex-Bayern Munich striker’s first coaching stint.

