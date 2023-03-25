Team boss Ralf Rangnick has Patrick Wimmer in the starting line-up for the first international match of the year against Azerbaijan in Linz on Friday (8.45 p.m.). The 21-year-old attacking player from VfL Wolfsburg is making his second senior appearance at the start of the European Championship qualifiers. Instead of Stefan Posch, who recently fell ill with a gastrointestinal virus, PSV Eindhoven legionnaire Phillipp Mwene starts as a right-back. As expected, David Alaba is not in the match squad.

Lineups:

Austria: Lindner – Mwene, Danso, Trauner, Wöber – Laimer, Seiwald, Sabitzer, Wimmer – Baumgartner, Gregoritsch

Azerbaijan: Imanov – Haghverdi, Mustafazada, Hasanalizada, Jafarguliyev – Richard Almeida, Makhumodov, Eddy – Kokcju, Dadasov, Sheydaev

