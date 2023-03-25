Home Sports Rangnick brings Wimmer in the starting XI
Rangnick brings Wimmer in the starting XI

Rangnick brings Wimmer in the starting XI

Team boss Ralf Rangnick has Patrick Wimmer in the starting line-up for the first international match of the year against Azerbaijan in Linz on Friday (8.45 p.m.). The 21-year-old attacking player from VfL Wolfsburg is making his second senior appearance at the start of the European Championship qualifiers. Instead of Stefan Posch, who recently fell ill with a gastrointestinal virus, PSV Eindhoven legionnaire Phillipp Mwene starts as a right-back. As expected, David Alaba is not in the match squad.

Lineups:

Austria: Lindner – Mwene, Danso, Trauner, Wöber – Laimer, Seiwald, Sabitzer, Wimmer – Baumgartner, Gregoritsch

Azerbaijan: Imanov – Haghverdi, Mustafazada, Hasanalizada, Jafarguliyev – Richard Almeida, Makhumodov, Eddy – Kokcju, Dadasov, Sheydaev

