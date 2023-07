Austria’s team boss Ralf Rangnick nominated his squad for the second ÖFB prospective course on Thursday. The squad includes 26 field players and five goalkeepers born between 2004 and 2007, and they train from July 30th to August 2nd at the Lindabrunn sports school. The first perspective course took place in Pula, Croatia, in November. Just like back then, U21 coach Werner Gregoritsch will also be part of the coaching staff in Lindabrunn.

