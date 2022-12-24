Now it’s also official: Claudio Ranieri is the new Cagliari coach. He will replace Fabio Liverani. The Sardinian club made the appointment official through a statement on the official website, which ends with a “Welcome back Mister, how nice to hug you again”. Ranieri, 71, has signed until 30 June 2025, testifying to the fact that the management is also betting on him in the medium term.

In fact, Ranieri left beautiful memories in Cagliari. Between 1988 and 1991 he took the team from Serie C to Serie A in two years, also managing to win safety in the top category. Now he is called to bring Cagliari back to Serie A.

THE CAREER AS A COACH

After the experiences with Vigor Lamezia and Campania Puteolana, the three memorable years at Cagliari arrive. After leaving Cagliari, he established himself on the benches of Naples and Fiorentina. The Viola, with him in command from 1993 to 1997, conquered an Italian Cup, an Italian Super Cup and reached the semi-final of the Cup Winners’ Cup, surrendering to Ronaldo’s Barcelona. On 26 June 1999 he won the Copa del Rey with Valencia, his first trophy abroad. After Atletico Madrid, in September 2000 he lands in England at the helm of Chelsea, where he will reach the semi-final of the Champions League in 2004. The same year, again at the helm of Valencia, he will conquer the European Super Cup. In 2007 he returned to Italy: first Parma, with which he achieved a sensational salvation in Serie A; then Juventus and then Roma, where he came close to the Scudetto in 2010. Inter, Monaco and the Greek national team will then be on his way, before the 2016 feat with Leicester, with whom he won the 2016 Premier League. His last benches they are Nantes, Fulham, again Rome, Sampdoria and Watford.