Home Sports Ranieri: “Brazil is super even without Neymar. The defense is a wall”
Sports

Ranieri: “Brazil is super even without Neymar. The defense is a wall”

by admin
Ranieri: “Brazil is super even without Neymar. The defense is a wall”

“Tite has a very strong squad: look at Richarlison, he’s already made the difference. What beautiful Spain and France. Germany and Argentina? Anything is possible”

It’s cold here in Oslo and, apparently, Qatar seems really far away. But that’s just an impression. Even if in different forms from the explicit passion of us Latinos, the World Cup also involves everyone here in Norway, and who knows, now having a champion like Erling Haaland in the national team, they will not regret not being there.

See also  Football, Lukaku greets Inter fans: Nerazzurri forever, thank you for loving me

You may also like

Inter, the money needed for the budget from...

Landslide in Ischia: 13 missing. Man rescued and...

Cristiano Ronaldo, the man of records points to...

Inter, Scalvini is the dream for the summer....

Passafiume, debut with a medal in the national...

Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and...

The Alto Canavese, a trap Ciriè La Volpianese...

Nba risultati – Milwaukee-Cleveland, Orlando-Philadelphia, Boston-Sacramento

The little prince of Qatar went to the...

Montanaro, a victory to keep the leadLa Vischese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy