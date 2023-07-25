Home » Ranieri on the future: ‘Cagliari will be my last club in my career’
Claudio Ranieri reveals his future. A Rai TGR Calabriathe coach of the Cagliari admitted that the Sardinian team it will be his last club in his career. Arrived in the current championship, Ranieri brought Cagliari back to Serie A after the playoff final against Bari.

“Cagliari my last club. If a national team…”

These are the statements of Claudio Ranieri: I think I will finish my career in Cagliari. I’d only make an exception if there was a good national team that would allow me to work: I was disappointed when I left Greece. Me at the helm of a Calabrian club after Cagliari? No, I think Cagliari will be my last stop. And on the relationship with Calabria: “I am bound by this reason, I come here every summer and I hope the Catanzarohush hush, can double jump from C to A. After all, it’s already happened”.

