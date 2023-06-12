Home » Ranieri silences the Cagliari fans for the chants against the Bari curve – Corriere TV
Sports

After victory of Cagliari against Bari on Sunday 11 June, who promoted Cagliari to Serie A, some fans of the Sardinian team present in the Apulian stadium started yelling «series B»addressing the Bari curve. But the Cagliari coach Claudio Ranieri he intervened immediately, silencing the fans and asking for respect for the opponents, thus showing great fair play.

In the return final of the Serie B play-offs in front of 60,000 spectators at the San Nicola stadium, the Sardinian team won 1-0 thanks to a goal by Pavoletti in the 94th minute‘. The first leg ended 1-1 in Sardinia.

June 12, 2023 – Updated June 12, 2023, 1:27 pm

