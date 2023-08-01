Rankings Revealed: Bucks Secure Top Spot, Heat Slip to Sixth in Eastern Conference After Offseason

After the offseason, the East’s combat power list: the Bucks rank first and the Heat only rank sixth

On August 1, the NBA officially updated the ranking of the Eastern Conference teams after the offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks claimed the top spot, followed closely by the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks solidified their position by successfully completing the contract renewals of key players Chris Middleton and Brook Lopez. With their core intact, the team is poised to continue their dominance in the conference.

The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers closely trail the Bucks in second and third place, respectively. Both teams made significant moves during the offseason to bolster their rosters and improve their chances of reaching the top of the conference.

However, the biggest surprise comes from the Miami Heat, who were the Eastern Conference champions last season. The Heat find themselves in a disappointing sixth place, which is one spot behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that was eliminated in the first round.

The full rankings of the Eastern Conference teams after the offseason are as follows:

1-10: Bucks, Celtics, 76ers, Knicks, Cavaliers, Heat, Eagles, Bulls, Nets, Raptors

11-15: Pacers, Magic, Wizards, Hornets, Pistons

It remains to be seen how these rankings will translate into on-court performance, as the NBA season approaches.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. Sohu is an information release platform and only provides information storage space services.

Released in: Beijing